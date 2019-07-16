AJ Freund supporters call for full accountability

WOODSTOCK, Ill. — Supporters of a Crystal Lake boy allegedly abused and killed by his parents staged a protest on his behalf Tuesday.

They gathered outside the McHenry County Courthouse, urging prosecutors to hold people accountable for AJ Freund’s death.

The 5-year-old boy’s parents, Joann Cunningham and Andrew Freund, are both charged with first-degree murder.

Protesters say they also want to make sure the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is thoroughly investigated.

Reports say DCFS workers missed clear signs of abuse during visits to the family’s home.