Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A 25-year-old woman riding a Divvy bicycle was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver Sunday night.

Witnesses said she was hit by a blue Honda Civic around 11 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Chicago Avenue.

The car reportedly hit the bicycle from the rear, then jumped a curb, hit a tree and kept driving.

The woman was sent to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The driver is not in custody.