× White Sox prospect Luis Robert starts off quickly in Triple-A

CHARLOTTE – Maybe his pace would slow just a bit as he was promoted one level up in the White Sox system. Perhaps Luis Robert would need a few games to adjust to Triple-A before making an impact as he’d done in previous stops.

Nope.

From his first at-bat with the Charlotte Knights, the outfielder was quite ready for his last minor league stop before reaching the major leagues.

La Pantera arrives in the Queen City in GRAND fashion! Luis Robert’s first Triple-A hit is a GRAND SLAM! 👏 📍409 Feet

💥 110 MPH Robert has 5 RBI in the first 3 innings! Knights lead Gwinnett 9-2! pic.twitter.com/HR79k9kOcg — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) July 12, 2019

Robert started off his first game in Triple-A against Gwinnett by smacking a Grand Slam in his first at-bat, kicking off a memorable first weekend with Knights at BB&T Park.

HE'S DONE IT AGAIN! 🤯 Luis Robert follows Michalczewski's blast with one of his own! A 428-foot shot to left as the Knights go back-to-back to take a 12-7 lead after 5! 💪 That's 2 HR and 6 RBI for Robert in his Triple-A Debut so far tonight! pic.twitter.com/TzSlkJnzEC — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) July 12, 2019

He would finish that game 3-for-5 with seven RBI, adding a second homer a single to finish a memorable first game. Yet Robert’s weekend didn’t stop there.

Another day, another RBI for Luis Robert! 👏 This time it's a double to center to score Seby Zavala for his eighth RBI in less than two games! Knights trail 2-1 after 3. pic.twitter.com/rdLAMHkxS8 — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) July 13, 2019

Robert had an RBI double Friday night against Gwinnett and would end up finishing the series 7-for-18 (.438 average) with eight RBI and a slugging percentage of .634.

For those who’ve followed the outfielder’s progress this season, such numbers aren’t a surprise. Robert started the season in Class A Winston-Salem, posting a slash line of .453/.512/.920 with eight homers and 24 RBI in 19 games.

A quick promotion to Class AA Birmingham followed with similar results, sporting a .314/.362/.518 line with eight homers and 29 RBI. It’s early to say if those numbers can hold in his third level of the minors in 2019, or if it will earn him a promotion to the White Sox before the end of the year.

Yet the start of his time in Triple-A was quite encouraging, just like Robert’s development in the White Sox system.