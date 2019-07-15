× White Sox offense can’t pick up Giolito in a loss to the Royals

KANSAS CITY – It figures to be an exciting two days for White Sox pitching after a rough three days to start the second half of the season in Oakland.

On Monday, Rick Renteria would send Lucas Giolito, arguably one of the best pitchers in baseball in 2019, to the mound for his team. The next night would be the second career game for young prospect Dylan Cease.

Facing a struggling Royals team figured to give each pitcher a good chance to pick up a win and a bit of momentum as the final stretch of the season begins at Kauffman Stadium.

Yet the first part of this ideal pitching scenario didn’t quite go as plan. The pitcher Monday night was solid, but not dominant, and the offense didn’t have enough to pick him up.

Gioilto allowed three runs in six innings as the White Sox hitters were shut down for the most part by Royals pitching, especially Jakob Junis, in a 5-2 loss. It’s the fourth-straight for the White Sox since the All-Star break as they fall to 42-48 on the season.

Junis struck out ten White Sox hitters over the course of seven innings in which he allowed just one run. Giolito had five strikeouts compared to one walk, but two earned runs allowed in the fourth and one in the sixth were enough to send him to the defeat.