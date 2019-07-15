White Sox Game Notes For Monday @ Kansas City
- Since 2017, the White Sox are 29-21 against the Royals, including 8-4 this season, their best record against any opponent they’ve faced at least four times. Royals hitters are batting .215 against White Sox pitching this season, which is both Chicago’s best against any single opponent and Kansas City’s lowest against any AL foe.
- The White Sox are 22-16 against the AL Central this year but just 20-31 against the rest of MLB. Chicago starters have a 4.17 ERA in division games this year, compared to a 6.56 ERA against all other opponents.
- The Royals lead the majors with 87 stolen bases and 114 stolen base attempts this season. Kansas City is 11-9 in games when stealing at least two bases and 21-53 in all other games.
- James McCann is the only catcher this season with a .300 or better batting average against both right-handed and left-handed pitching, with at least 50 plate appearances against each. McCann’s .277 improvement in OPS (.581 to .858) this year is the fifth-largest uptick among players with at least 200 plate appearances.
- Whit Merrifield enters the series on the longest active hit streak in baseball at 12 games. He is slashing .348/.402/.557 in his last 27 games after compiling a .292/.333/.407 slash line in his previous 27.
- With a combined opponents’ batting average of .151, the White Sox’s Alex Colome and Aaron Bummer make up the second-stingiest bullpen duo in baseball among pitchers with at least 25 appearances.