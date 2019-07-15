Father of missing pregnant postal worker holds news conference

CHICAGO — The father and family members of a missing 27-year-old pregnant postal worker from Chicago spoke at a news conference Monday morning.

Kierra Coles’ father, Joseph Coles, and family members spoke at 11 a.m. outside the Richard J. Daley Center.

Norma Peterson, the sister-in-law of Drew Peterson, former Illinois police sergeant who was convicted in 2012 for the murder of his wife, will also attend the news conference. She created the “Document the Abuse” organization after the disappearance of Drew’s wife Stacy Peterson.

Coles went missing in October 2018. Surveillance video showed that she was last seen near 82nd Street and Coles Avenue, leaving her apartment dressed in her uniform, despite calling in sick to work, and walking past her car.

She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 125 pounds and has a tattoo of a heart on her right hand and a tattoo that reads “Lucky Libra” on her back.

Her due date was April 23, but the fate of her and her child are unknown.