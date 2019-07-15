× Three Chicago Sky players named as WNBA All-Star reserves

CHICAGO – Over the past month-and-a-half, there have been moments to remember and those to forget for James Wade in his first year with Chicago’s WNBA team.

The Sky won five of their first seven games, then lost five of their next six games. Now Wade’s team has won 2-of-3 over the past week, including an 89-79 victory over the Dallas Wings on the road Sunday evening.

At 9-8, they find themselves in contention for their first playoff berth for the first time since the 2016 season as they reach the midpoint of their campaign.

On top of that good news came more from the WNBA on Monday, who have selected three members of the team as reserves for the league’s All-Star Game in Las Vegas on July 27th.

Guards Diamond DeShields, Allie Quigley, and Courtney Vandersloot will represent the team at the 16th annual midseason classic as each is enjoying a strong season for the Sky.

All-Star teams are divided up by a draft featuring captains Elena Delle Donne and A’ja Wilson, who will each pick player to join their team for the contest at the Mandalay Bay Events Center.

In her second year with the Sky, DeShields leads the team in scoring with 14.9 points per game, including a season-high 26 in the win over the Wings on Sunday.

Quigley, a Joliet native, will be making her third consecutive appearance in the WNBA All-Star game. She’s averaged 12.9 points per game so far this season with a team-high 48.4 three-point field goal percentage.

Meanwhile, Vandersloot is back in the game for the second time in her career and the first since making it in 2011. The guard has a team-high 8.2 assists along with 9.7 points per game.