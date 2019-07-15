× Robbie Gould signs a new contract with the 49ers: report

SAN FRANCISCO — If there was a hope that the Bears would bring back their most prolific kicker in franchise history for the 2019 season, it disappeared on Monday morning.

Per a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Robbie Gould has come to an agreement on a new contract with the San Francisco 49ers, which can go as long as four seasons.

Beating Monday deadline for franchised players to sign long-term extensions, the 49ers and Robbie Gould reached agreement on a 2-year, $10.5 million fully-guaranteed deal that, including an option clause, can turn into a 4-year, $19M deal that includes $15M gtd, sources tell ESPN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 15, 2019

The agreement comes just ahead of the deadline for players given the franchise tag to come to a long-term agreement. Gould had that placed on him by the 49ers, which would have paid him $5 million this season, and held out of offseason activities with the team in hopes of a trade to a team closer to his Chicago home.

Naturally, it triggered the thought that Gould might return to the Bears, considering his 11-year run with the team and their need for a kicker. In an interview with the San Jose Mercury News, Gould said that a trade closer to home didn’t necessarily mean a return to Chicago.

Since being released by the Bears before the 2016 season, Gould has started a successful second chapter to his career. After making all ten of his field goals in his one season with the New York Giants, Gould signed with the 49ers in 2017 and has converted 72-of-75 kicks, including 33-of-34 in 2018.

Many Bears fans hoped the team might acquire Gould through a trade this offseason, but barring a major course change by General Manager Ryan Pace, it appears the kicker is in San Francisco to stay.