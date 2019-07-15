Portillo’s offers perks during National Hot Dog Week

CHICAGO – Portillo’s is offering free delivery to its customers July 15-19 to celebrate National Hot Dog Week.

The free delivery is applicable to all orders over $10 that are placed on their website.

This discount does not include shipped food packages.

Portillo’s patrons outside of Chicagoland are also getting a special offer of two regular hot dogs for $5 during National Hot Dog Week. This deal applies to those who live in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and in the following Illinois cities: Champaign, Normal, Rockford and Peoria.

This deal is available in-restaurant or online ordering on the Portillo’s website.

Portillo’s also launched their 1963 merchandise line so guests can beef up their wardrobe. The clothes feature food items that include Portillo’s Famous Chocolate Cake, french fries and of course, hot dogs. The apparel includes long and short sleeve t-shirts that come in adult and youth sizes.