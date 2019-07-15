Naperville police officers donate to sisters’ lemonade stand after profits stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Naperville police officers made a very generous donation to a local lemonade stand ran by two sisters.

The sisters set up the lemonade stand last week to raise money for "Feeding America", a charity that has a nationwide network of food banks.

Unfortunately, a couple of teenagers stole all of the money the girls had raised.

A complete stranger of the family heard what had happened, and offered them his busy street corner to set up shop and hopefully make their money back.

After hearing about the change of venue, Naperville police officers showed up — not to shut them down but to donate to their cause.

The officers said they also heard that the girls were kicked out of one area of the city for not having a permit and wanted to encourage their charitable spirit. They donated $170 to their cause.

The sisters ended up raising almost $350 for "Feeding America".