Lake breezes limit shoreline temps next 2 days—dangerous heat follows Thursday into Sunday with the first multi-day string of 100-degree temps in 7 years a possibility; weakening “Barry” remnants behind Tuesday’s scat. showers/t-storms

Posted 11:42 PM, July 15, 2019, by
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.