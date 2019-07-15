Judges to decide on bond hearings for R. Kelly indictments

CHICAGO — Federal judges will decide how to proceed with bond hearings in two separate federal indictments against R. Kelly.

The 52-year-old singer was arrested Thursday night while walking his dog on a 13-count indictment that includes sex crimes and obstruction of justice. A federal indictment was also unsealed in New York Friday that charges him with racketeering and sex-related crimes.

Kelly remained in federal custody over the weekend following his arrest. His attorney Steve Greenberg denied the allegations Friday.

A status hearing scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday in Chicago will determine if a federal judge will rule Tuesday on Kelly's bail in both federal criminal cases.

Federal prosecutors have requested Kelly stay in custody, saying he is a flight risk and dangerous. Kelly's attorney said he expects the judge to set bail since his client has shown he is not a flight risk.

 

Attorney Michael Avenatti, who represents some of the alleged victims in the case, has scheduled a noon news conference in Chicago. He tweeted he expects additional federal charges in the coming weeks or months.

