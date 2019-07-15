ICE raids begin across the country; no reports of arrests in Chicago

CHICAGO — Undocumented immigrants across the country are on the edge as Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids get underway this week.

Those raids have started in other cities across the country, namely places like New York, but things have been very quiet in Chicago.

According to the Mayor Lori Lightfoot, there’s an estimated 180,000 undocumented immigrants in the city, but right now, it’s unclear what type of ICE raids, if any, have occurred in Chicago.

The raids were supposed to be carried out in 9 U.S. cities Sunday, including Chicago, where leadership has declared it a “sanctuary city.”

On Sunday, volunteers served on a bike brigade in Pilsen, and other at-risk communities.

The goal was to let residents know about their rights if approached by ICE agents.

Demonstrators also took to the streets in Little Village. They were accompanied by politicians like U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, and Congressman Chuy Garcia.

Lightfoot was also there, making it very clear Chicago will not be cooperating with ICE agents.

Although it’s unclear the criteria ICE is using for the 2,000 families they’ve targeted, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services acting Director Ken Cuccinelli said it won’t be those just crossing the border.

“When we talk about prioritization, for removal, we are not utilizing that. We are using other crimes,” Cuccinelli said.

“We can make America safe and still keep it just, without tearing families apart,” Durbin said.

Since Sunday’s demonstration, an op-ed written by Lightfoot has appeared in the Washington Post.

In it, she directly appeals to President Donald Trump, saying:

“I urge you to honor your office and the people you serve by standing as a leader who accomplishes what has eluded other presidents — humane, comprehensive immigration reform.”

Aldermen in areas like Pilsen says threats of these raids has been detrimental to the economies of these areas.