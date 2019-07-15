Elias Schuster discusses the Bulls’ offseason on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Now is the time where most people in the NBA can take a breath.

The major offseason moves have been made, with Russell Westbrook getting dealt from the Thunder to the Rockets to reunite with James Harden this past week.

As for the Bulls, they made a few minor moves in free agency to solidify the roster as they approach the third season of their rebuild. Coby White and Daniel Gafford come aboard from the draft as they add to a collection of young players hoping to find their rhythm together next season.

Elias Schuster of Bleacher Nation Bulls appeared on Sports Feed to talk about the team's offseason while looking ahead to the 2019-2020 campaign with Josh Frydman.

You can watch their discussion in the video above or below.