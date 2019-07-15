Dangerous heat: Hottest weather in 7 years on the way

CHICAGO —Not only will this be the hottest weather of the summer coming later this week it will be the hottest stretch of weather in Chicago of the past seven years! Temperatures could reach or even exceed triple digits by the end of the week. Chicago has not recorded an official 100-degree temperature since July 4 and 5 2012.

Heat is considered dangerous when the temperature/humidity combination produces a heat index of 105 degrees or higher. Current forecast projections suggest the heat index is likely to exceed 105 degrees Thursday through Sunday.

Excessive heat watches have already been issued to the west of Chicago. Expect those watches to be expanded into the Chicago area in the next 24-36 hours.

Drink plenty of water, apply sunscreen regularly if you are outside for any length of time, and dress in lightweight and light-colored clothing.

