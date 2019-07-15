Cubs Game Notes For Monday vs. Cincinnati
- The Reds are 6-3 against the Cubs this year, winning each of the first three series. They’re averaging 5.2 runs and batting .304 against Chicago, compared to 4.4 runs and a .244 average against all other teams.
- Joey Votto is batting .447 against the Cubs this season, and went 7-for-13 with four runs in a three-game series at Wrigley Field in May. Votto’s .437 career OBP at Wrigley ranks fourth among those with at least 300 plate appearances there since 1920.
- Monday’s scheduled starter Luis Castillo has allowed one earned run or less in five of his last seven starts, which includes tossing seven innings of one-run ball in a 6-0 loss to the Cubs on June 29. His 11 starts allowing one earned run or less are already the most by a Reds pitcher since 2014, when Alfredo Simon also had 11 and Johnny Cueto had 15.
- Kyle Hendricks opposes Castillo, and is 4-0 with 1.90 ERA in eight career home starts against the Reds. The last Cubs pitcher to have a sub-2.00 ERA over an eight-start span against Cincinnati at Wrigley Field was Bob Rush, who had a 1.56 ERA between 1950-53.
- Kris Bryant has a .343/.439/.571 slash line with five doubles and six runs against the Reds this season. Since his 2015 rookie season, Bryant’s 23 doubles against the Reds are the most by any player while his 54 runs are second behind Anthony Rizzo’s 62.
- Javier Baez has a .395/.439/.842 slash line with runners in scoring position and two outs for a 1.281 OPS, fourth in MLB among 233 players with at least 25 plate appearances. He had a .809 OPS with runners in scoring position and two outs last season to rank 123rd among batting qualifiers.