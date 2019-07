CHICAGO — Emergency crews are on the scene of a large fire in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

Three buildings in the 6800 block of Lafayette Avenue are involved in the fire.

Smoke from the fire can be seen from the Dan Ryan.

Lafayette Avenue is closed from 67th to 69th street.

#CHICAGO: Due to the 2-ALARM fire, Lafayette Ave CLOSED from 67th to 69th St. #Skycam9 pic.twitter.com/Elxq7sUWDC — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) July 15, 2019

So far no injuries have been reported.

2-11 alarm fire 6800 S. Lafayette. Fire to 3 buildings. No injuries or transports thus far. pic.twitter.com/rSZtQHxaIX — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 15, 2019

#FYI: Smoke can be seen from the Dan Ryan Expy, due to a 2-ALARM fire near 68th/Lafayette Ave ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/s6G6cUouDA — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) July 15, 2019