Cook County seniors can apply for property tax exemptions

CHICAGO — Property taxes are due in less than a month, and many senior citizens are missing out on some helpful exemptions.

The Cook County Treasurer’s Office is getting the word out, reminding senior citizen home owners they can apply for exemptions and an assessment freeze which would bring down what they owe.

County Treasurer Maria Pappas said close to 27,000 qualifying home owners would save $45 million if only they’d remember to apply every year.

Visit cookcountytreasurer.com to see if you qualify, or call the treasurer’s office at 312-443-5100 to apply or see if you qualify.

