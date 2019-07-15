Brian Sandalow joins Sports Feed to discuss a number of topics on Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Want to hear some discussion on the Cubs and the White Sox? How about Blackhawks, Fire, and some tennis?

We had it for you on Sports Feed Monday evening as Brian Sandalow of the Chicago Sun Times join Josh Frydman discussed a number of these topics on the show.

The Cubs got off to a good post-All-Star break start against the Pirates while Luis Robert is the talk of the White Sox rebuild at the moment. On the West Side, the Blackhawks are holding their prospect came while in Bridgeview the Fire are preparing for a move to Chicago.

You can watch Brian's discussion on Monday's show in the video above or below.