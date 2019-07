Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROUND LAKE, Ill. — Two people are critically injured after a high-speed head-on collision in Round Lake Thursday night.

Two vehicles, a pickup truck and Sedan, collided on 180 East Rollins Road around 11:30 p.m.

Both drivers were extricated from their vehicles, and one vehicle caught on fire.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital in critical to extremely critical condition.