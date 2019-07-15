2 caught on camera in connection to fatal CTA Red Line stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago police released images of two people wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing on a CTA Red Line train.

A woman and man were spotted getting off the Cermak-Chinatown Red Line train Saturday afternoon around 3 p.m., which was around the same time two men got into an argument.

The Chicago Police Department said a man in his 50s, Troy Johnson, was stabbed on the CTA Cermak-Chinatown Red Line train. The man engaged in an argument with an unknown offender, who then stabbed him.

Police said they do not believe Johnson knew his attacker.