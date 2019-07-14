Tropical rains soak the South while Chicago dries out
-
After most thunderstorm days in 4 decades, Chicago area to get welcomed break from rain as the next wet weather system passes south targeting the Gulf Coast
-
Rain’s fallen 12 of past 15 days and more’s ahead; scattered Wednesday rain—separated by dry hours—leads into thundery downpours later Wed. night; the Chicago area’s under a “marginal” severe weather risk
-
Disturbance tugs temp-dropping “NNE” winds into city Wed., plus some mainly late-day/nighttime light rain; warm, humid tropical air and 80°+ weekend highs to fuel scattered t-storms; season’s first hot weather showing up on model forecasts the following weekend
-
Severe weather/drenching rain potential hangs over Chicago late Friday/Fri night; May 2019 sets new record: 16 of first 23 days on books with measurable rain—a first in 149 years; NOAA puts odds on 4 to 8 2019 Atlantic hurricanes; 9 to 15 named storms
-
It’s April in May—cool Chicago Mother’s Day weekend to include showers; unseasonable warmth, including local 90s, to bake the interior Pacific Northwest & the Southeast while big rains further drench the South; Lake Michigan 9” above year ago
-
-
Weekend heat index could hit 100, thanks to temps. in the 90s and high humidity
-
Tropical Storm Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, then weakens back into a tropical storm
-
Rain in the morning, active storms threaten later Wednesday
-
Tropical Storm Barry begins to lash Gulf Coast states
-
Soggy start to Memorial Day weekend
-
-
Flooding a concern as more storms head toward Chicago-area
-
Rain & thunder chances & coverage to surge Wed afternoon & night as summer storm spins up; system’s backside winds to churn Lake Michigan producing 2 to 4 ft. Chicago shoreline waves Thursday; blistering heat breaking more records out West
-
Severe weather delays Cubs game, brings hail to some parts of the area