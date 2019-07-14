Sunday Brunch: Gluten-Friendly Pipette Noodles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

David Rill from Noodles & Company shared his recipe for Gluten-Friendly Pipette Rosa with Grilled Chicken.

Gluten-Friendly Pipette Noodles, cooked – 8 oz

Diced Tomatoes – 2 oz

Sliced Mushrooms – 1 oz

Soybean Oil – 2 squirts from spray bottle or ½ tsp

Vegetable Broth – 2 fl. oz

Penne Rosa Sauce – 2 fl. oz

Light Cream – 2 fl. oz

Spinach – 10 leaves

Parmesan Cheese – 2 Tbls

Sauce Preparation

1. Olive Oil

2. 1 shallot, diced small

3. 2 cloves garlic, crushed

4. Sauté until fragrant

5. Canned diced tomatoes, 8 oz

6. Heavy Cream, 8 oz

7. Water, 2 Tbl

8. Basil, dried, 1 tsp

9. Red pepper flakes, ¼ tsp

10. Combine and simmer until slightly thickened

11. Salt and pepper to taste

Dish Preparation

1. Olive Oil

2. Roma Tomatoes, diced, 2 oz

3. Mushrooms, sliced 1 oz

4. Gluten-Friendly Pipette Noodles, cooked, 8 oz

5. Sauté

6. Vegetable broth, ¼ cup

7. Simmer until broth evaporates

8. Penne Rosa Sauce, ½ c

9. Simmer together

10. Fresh Spinach, ¼ c

11. Marinated Chicken Breast

12. Grill

13. Parmesan Cheese, 2 Tbl

Procedure

1. Add Soybean Oil to pre-heated sauté pan.

2. Add Noodles, Tomatoes and Mushrooms; listen for sizzle. Toss & spread ingredients w/spatula.

3. Add vegetable broth. Toss. Reduce to Au Sec.

4. Add Penne Rosa Sauce. Add Cream. Toss to mix.

5. Cook until heated and sauce bubbles slightly around edges. Turn Heat Off.

6. Add Spinach and toss 1-2 times to coat.

7. Use spatula to bring vegetables to top.

8. Transfer neatly to dine-in/to-go container; scrape pan.

9. Grill chicken. Cut into 3/4” pieces and mound on top center of dish.

10. Sprinkle Parmesan Cheese evenly over whole dish.