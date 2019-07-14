Police: Teen missing, may need medical attention

CHICAGO — Chicago police are asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl missing since Friday.

Police say Lailah Bedford was last seen on the 3500 block of South Rhodes Avenue on the South Side on Friday.

She’s described as 4’11” tall, weighing around 167 pounds, African-American, with a medium brown complexion, brown eyes and black hair. Police said she may be in need of medical attention, but didn’t specify what condition is of concern.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.