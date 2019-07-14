Dear Tom,

It seems as if weather systems have been moving more slowly in recent years. Is this possible?

Donna Wiggerstom

Dear Donna,

Yes, it seems to be happening. Researchers have noted that the Arctic is warming at a rate two to four times faster than the global average, or perhaps even faster than that. One result, broadly speaking, is a narrower temperature difference between the Arctic and the equator, thereby lessening planetary winds and preventing them from pushing low and high pressure systems around. “Weather in a given region gets stuck,” says Hans Schelinhuber of the Potsdam Institute for Climatic Impact Research. “Rains can grow into floods, sunny days into heat waves and tinder-dry conditions into wildfires.” An example of this stalling phenomenon was Hurricane Harvey in August 2017, which generated record rains in Texas after stalling in the area.