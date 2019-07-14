Hot Sunday, afternoon/evening thunderstorms possible; humid week ahead

Posted 10:44 AM, July 14, 2019, by and , Updated at 11:48AM, July 14, 2019

With abundant sunshine heating-up the very warm humid air mass in place, cumulus clouds could build into a few thunderstorms across the Chicago area this Sunday afternoon/evening. The best chance of storm development looks to be along a frontal boundary oriented northwest-southeast from westernmost portions of our area to well south of the city.

The National Storm Prediction Center thunderstorm outlooks have about a 40% chance of thunderstorms within 12 miles of a given location depicted in this most-likely area depicted on the maps below (light blue-shaded areas). This may be on the high side probability-wise, but does lay out the area with the best chance of t-storms.

Storms should die out for the most part as we reach the evening hours.

 

Thunderstorm probability 11AM - 3PM CDT

 

Thunderstorm Probability 3PM - 7PM CDT...

 

Thunderstorm Probability 7PM - 11PM CDT...

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.