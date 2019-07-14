Dozens of bands, brews and food purveyors on tap at Square Roots Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Dozens of bands, local restaurants and craft breweries filled Lincoln Square to help raise money for community centers at this weekend's Square Roots Festival.

The festival included about 70 acts on four stages, and more than 40 regional craft brews paired with Lincoln Square’s finest restaurants and local artisans.

The festival also serves as one of the big fundraisers for the Lincoln Square / Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce and Old Town School of Folk Music, which helps bring music to all parts of the city.

"It helps fund clean and green initiatives in the neighborhood, farmers market and summer concert series," the chamber's Randy Flores said.