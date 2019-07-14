Craig Edwards discusses the MLB as the 2nd half begins on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - After a short break for the All-Stars to show off their stuff in Cleveland, all of Major League Baseball is back on the field to finish off the stretch run of 2019.

The Cubs are chasing a fifth-straight playoff appearance, and got off to a great start with a sweep of the Pirates. Meanwhile the White Sox failed to get off to a strong start to the second half after an encouraging ending to the first after getting swept in Oakland.

Craig Edwards of FanGraphs discussed both teams and more on Sports Feed with Josh Frydman as teams start looking at their rosters to build or tear down by the trade deadline.

Watch Craig's full segments in the video above or below.