Amtrak train strikes van near Morton Grove, killing driver
MORTON GROVE, Ill. — An Amtrak train heading from Milwaukee to Chicago’s Union Station struck a minivan near the Morton Grove station Sunday afternoon, killing the driver.
Amtrak said on Twitter that the Hiawatha train 334 was stopped “due to a vehicle on the tracks in the train’s path” at 12:27 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say a man driving a minivan went around the barrier near the Morton Grove train station and was hit by the train.
Police and rescue crews are still on the scene, and the train has remained as well as the investigation continues.
Hiawatha trains scheduled to leave Chicago at 1:05 p.m. and arrive at Union Station at 4:29 p.m. were both canceled, but service on the northbound train is expected to resume at 3:15 p.m. Amtrak did not say when the next southbound train is expected to depart.
