× Amtrak train strikes van near Morton Grove, killing driver

MORTON GROVE, Ill. — An Amtrak train heading from Milwaukee to Chicago’s Union Station struck a minivan near the Morton Grove station Sunday afternoon, killing the driver.

Amtrak said on Twitter that the Hiawatha train 334 was stopped “due to a vehicle on the tracks in the train’s path” at 12:27 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say a man driving a minivan went around the barrier near the Morton Grove train station and was hit by the train.

Authorities say a man driving a minivan went around the barrier at the Morton Grove train station and was hit by an @Amtrak train (the Hiawatha line from Milwaukee to Chicago) headed downtown to Union Station. The driver was killed, and police are now investigating. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/BmTCuVmC0m — Mike Lowe (@MikeLoweReports) July 14, 2019

Police and rescue crews are still on the scene, and the train has remained as well as the investigation continues.

Hiawatha trains scheduled to leave Chicago at 1:05 p.m. and arrive at Union Station at 4:29 p.m. were both canceled, but service on the northbound train is expected to resume at 3:15 p.m. Amtrak did not say when the next southbound train is expected to depart.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.