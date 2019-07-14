× 1 killed after tanker carrying diesel fuel crashes on Stevenson, bursts into flames

ALSIP, Ill. — Crews are continuing to clean the scene after a fiery crash on the Stevenson left the driver of a tractor-tanker dead early Sunday morning.

Towing a tanker holding thousands of gallons of diesel fuel, the driver was going northbound on I-55 north of Cicero around 1:20 a.m. Sunday when they apparently lost control and crashed into the concrete barrier wall, according to the Illinois State Police.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle in the crash, and the truck burst into flames as it hung over the edge of the expressway.

The explosion ignited a taxi but that driver made it out safely. Chicago firefighters put out the fire, but it restarted and had to be put out again. The driver was declared dead on the scene.

Northbound traffic is being diverted off at Central and then back on at California as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.