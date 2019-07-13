Young Chicagoan brothers travel to promote homemade cookie business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A family of young entrepreneurs are taking homemade cookies on the road.

On East 53rd Street, Yummy Brothers was created by a group of brothers ranging from 5 to 11 years old, and with the help of their grandmother.

7-year-old Caleb, 11-year-old Joshua, 9-year-old Isaiah and 5-year-old Micah are the faces behind the business.

It’s been two years since the Yummy Brothers began their journey.

The first batches were baked in their Atlanta home. They started small with family gatherings for free and found the cookies had something special.

The family came together and thought of the name, logo and what they would sell.

This summer, they’re using their vacation time from school to travel from city to city with their mom, an engineer by trade, and dad, who owns a marketing firm, to grow their business as they grow themselves.

They have sold over 500,000 cookies.

The money they've made goes into their savings for later and to build the business, with the hopes of opening a restaurant.