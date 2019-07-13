× Woman arrested for sex trafficking a minor in Waukegan: police

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Police arrested a woman after a long-term investigation for sex trafficking of a juvenile on Friday.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Group received a tip from Round Lake Beach police that led to the discovery of Sheila E. Johnston, 33, who was potentially sex trafficking a 15-year-old girl. Johnston previously held legal guardianship over the teenager.

Johnston posted an advertisement on a website offering the teenager to participate in sexual acts in exchange for money.

Undercover sheriff’s detectives communicated with Johnston and posed as a customer. Johnston agreed to offering the juvenile and herself to engage in sexual acts for money in exchange.

Johnston met with an undercover sheriff’s deputy at a hotel in Waukegan. Johnston again offered herself and the teenager to engage in sexual acts for money during the meeting.

Detectives arrested Johnston after the agreement and took the teenager into protective custody.

Johnson was charged with felony trafficking, involuntary sexual servitude of a minor, felony promoting juvenile prostitution and misdemeanor prostitution.

She is being held in Lake County Jail and will have an initial court hearing on Saturday morning.