Tropical storm barry expected to land in Louisiana on Saturday

NEW ORLEANS — Tropical Storm Barry is set to land on the southern coast of Louisiana on Saturday morning as a category one hurricane.

Barry's outer rainbands made landfall earlier Saturday morning.

More than 48,000 people have lost power in the state.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered all floodgates to be closed shut to try to protect New Orleans from complete devastation.

Barry is expected to bring heavy rains and flooding. Officials said some areas may see up to 25 inches of water.

There were no evacuations ordered in New Orleans, but 10,000 people living in low-lying areas along the Gulf Coast were told to leave.