For the latest weather updates, go to wgntv.com/weather.
Thunderstorm threat Saturday afternoon, steamy afternoon temps
-
Sun/cloud mix, scattered thunderstorms Saturday night
-
Chicago breaks record for wettest month of May in its history
-
Wide band of showers, thunderstorms moving into northern Illinois
-
Rain, thunderstorms possible Tuesday; warmer temps on the way
-
Severe thunderstorm threat continues- Latest update from the Storm Prediction Center
-
-
Mostly sunny outlook for Saturday, but the rain is expected to return for Sunday
-
Severe weather possible this afternoon
-
Sunshine Saturday, storms Sunday morning, high 80s next week
-
Flooding a concern as more storms head toward Chicago-area
-
Thunderstorms forecast to develop this afternoon…severe risk continues.
-
-
Storms bring hail to Chicago, Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Indiana’s La Porte County
-
Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 7PM CDT for central Illinois cancelled
-
White Sox expect game to resume around 5:25 pm after rain delay