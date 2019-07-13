The Benefits Of Omega-3 Fats

There are plenty of nutrients we know we should be getting in our diets- but do you know why they’re good for you? Today we’re take a closer look at an important one- Omega 3 Fats! Jackie Bender is meeting up with Vicki Shanta Retelny to learn where they’re found and why we should make them a part of our diet.

Tuna Stuffed Bell Peppers

Serves 3

Ingredients

3 bell peppers (red, orange and yellow), seeds removed

2 6-ounce cans or packets of albacore tuna

1 heaping tablespoon of plain Greek-style yogurt

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 small shallot, minced

A few sprigs of rosemary, coarsely chopped

Directions

Cut the top off of each bell pepper, scoop out the seeds. Put aside.

In a small bowl, add the tuna, yogurt, mustard, shallots and rosemary. Stir to combine.

Spoon into the bell peppers and serve immediately or place in covered container and refrigerate to enjoy later. Keeps well refrigerated for two to three days.

Recipe created by Vicki Shanta Retelny, RDN