Several reports of stolen phones on CTA Blue and Green Line stops

CHICAGO — Police said they received several reports on Thursday of CTA users having their cell phones stolen in Garfield Park.

Police said they have received reports of four incidents at Blue and Green Line stops. The cases occurred around 1 p.m. to 5:20 p.m.

The thieves waited until the train pulled into the stop to snatch a person’s phone and then run away.

Police said the suspects became violent with the victim if they resisted.

Police wrote in a community alert that one of the robbers is a man between 16-23 years old, about 150 pounds and about 6 feet tall. The second robber is also a male between 20-25 years old and about 6 feet tall.

Police ask that anyone with information on the stolen phones call Area North detectives.