Cubs Game Notes For Saturday vs. Pittsburgh

*Both the Cubs and Pirates have received similar production from their third basemen lately. Colin Moran .321 BA, .866 OPS, 14 XBH, 17 Runs and Kris Bryant .323 AVG, .961 OPS, 18 XBH, 25 Runs.

*Under Joe Maddon, the Cubs have been one of the best teams in the second half over the past few years with a MLB-best 190-103 record(.648) since Maddon’s first year in 2015.

*The Pirates have scored 139 runs in 22 games since June 14; prior to this year, the last time they scored that many runs in a 22-game span was in June-July 2012.

*All-Star catcher Willson Contreras has seen a dramatic increase in power this season with his slugging percentage going from .390 to .556.

*The Pirates are batting .318 on balls in play this season (BABIP), third highest in MLB behind the Rockies (.327) and White Sox (.320).