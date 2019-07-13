CTA Red Line trains experience major delays due to fatal stabbing
CHICAGO — CTA Red Line trains are experiencing major delays after a 53-year-old man was fatally stabbed on a platform.
The Chicago Fire Department said the man was stabbed on the CTA Cermak-Chinatown Red Line platform.
Trains are not stopping at the Cermak-Chinatown stop due to police activity.
Red Line trains are running in both directions and sharing a single track with major delays.
Shuttle buses are available between Roosevelt and Sox-35th.
No further information has been provided at this time.