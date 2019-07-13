× CTA Red Line trains experience major delays due to fatal stabbing

CHICAGO — CTA Red Line trains are experiencing major delays after a 53-year-old man was fatally stabbed on a platform.

The Chicago Fire Department said the man was stabbed on the CTA Cermak-Chinatown Red Line platform.

Trains are not stopping at the Cermak-Chinatown stop due to police activity.

Red Line trains are running in both directions and sharing a single track with major delays.

Shuttle buses are available between Roosevelt and Sox-35th.

No further information has been provided at this time.