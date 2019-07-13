CTA Red Line trains experience major delays due to fatal stabbing

Posted 3:59 PM, July 13, 2019, by , Updated at 04:07PM, July 13, 2019

CHICAGO — CTA Red Line trains are experiencing major delays after a 53-year-old man was fatally stabbed on a platform.

The Chicago Fire Department said the man was stabbed on the CTA Cermak-Chinatown Red Line platform.

Trains are not stopping at the Cermak-Chinatown stop due to police activity.

Red Line trains are running in both directions and sharing a single track with major delays.

Shuttle buses are available between Roosevelt and Sox-35th.

No further information has been provided at this time.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.