85 years ago — July 1934– all-time record heat scorches city
-
Did Chicago experience dust storms during the Dust Bowl of the 1930s?
-
Europe sizzles in scorching temperatures as heat wave spreads across continent
-
Severe weather/drenching rain potential hangs over Chicago late Friday/Fri night; May 2019 sets new record: 16 of first 23 days on books with measurable rain—a first in 149 years; NOAA puts odds on 4 to 8 2019 Atlantic hurricanes; 9 to 15 named storms
-
How accurate are old weather records, say from 100 years ago?
-
When was the last time Chicago recorded a 100-degree temperature?
-
-
June weather: recent years, extremes, normals, 2019 outlook
-
Have temperatures ever reached 100 degrees in Alaska?
-
What is the record for the coldest high this late in the season?
-
Temps surge to 85-deg Saturday—Chicago’s warmest, most humid weather to date in 2019 & the warmest set of weekend highs since Sept; scattered t-storms to “bubble up” in Sat afternoon’s warmth; more numerous t-storms Sat.night/Sunday
-
Disturbance tugs temp-dropping “NNE” winds into city Wed., plus some mainly late-day/nighttime light rain; warm, humid tropical air and 80°+ weekend highs to fuel scattered t-storms; season’s first hot weather showing up on model forecasts the following weekend
-
-
What is the record low for the June-August period, and the latest appearance of a 90-degree day?
-
Lack of warmth so far in 2019, a Chicago first since the 1800s
-
What is the most 90s in a season that started this late?