× White Sox Game Notes For Friday @ Oakland

➢ The White Sox have gone 3-10 against the A’s since 2017, their worst record against any AL opponent in that span. They’ve lost five straight in Oakland dating back to July 2017 after winning eight of their previous nine games in Oakland.

➢ After going 33-62 (.347) in the first half last season, the White Sox posted a 42-44 (.488) record heading into the break this season. That +.141 win percentage improvement is the second-largest first-half improvement in baseball this season, behind only the Twins (.468 last season, .629 this season).

➢ Since June 17, the A’s have gone 14-5, a half-game behind the Yankees (14-4) and Nationals (14-4) for the best record in MLB in that span. The Oakland pitching staff has posted a 3.19 ERA in that span, second only to the Nationals (3.18).

➢ Tim Anderson is hitting .317 this season after batting just .240 last season, while Yoan Moncada is hitting .308 this year compared to .235 last season. Among batting title qualifiers both this season and last season, the duo has the largest and third-largest improvement in baseball, respectively – Cody Bellinger (+.076) ranks second.

➢ Since throwing a no-hitter on May 7, Mike Fiers has gone 5-0 with a 2.66 ERA. Nine of his 10 starts in that span have been quality starts, tied for third-most in baseball; only Washington’s Max Scherzer and Texas’ Lance Lynn (11 each) have more.