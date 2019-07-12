For the latest weather updates, go to wgntv.com/weather.
Warmer temperatures approach upcoming week
-
Gyrating spring temperatures, highs in the 70s this week
-
Sunshine Saturday, storms Sunday morning, high 80s next week
-
Cool end to the week, but temperatures hit the 70s Sunday
-
Rainy, warmer temps on the way
-
Rain, thunderstorms possible Tuesday; warmer temps on the way
-
-
Rain, cloudy skies Sunday; temps in 70s throughout week
-
Hot temps, mostly sunny throughout the week
-
Mostly sunny outlook for Saturday, but the rain is expected to return for Sunday
-
Weekend heat wave approaches
-
Sunny, hot weekend ahead
-
-
Sun/cloud mix, scattered thunderstorms Saturday night
-
Temperatures dive Tuesday night, rise again Wednesday
-
Snow winding down, rain possible this week after temperatures rise Monday