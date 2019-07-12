Track blockage causes extensive Metra delays

Posted 4:30 PM, July 12, 2019, by , Updated at 04:37PM, July 12, 2019
CHICAGO — Track blockage caused extensive delays on the Metra Friday afternoon.

An incident in the yard was preventing movement of equipment for the evening rush hour, around 4 p.m. A train was blocking all tracks in the Metra BNSF rail yard.

Metra BNSF and southwest service commuters can expect heavy delays at the Chicago Union Station.

The Metra recommended riders to take alternative transportation. There was a overcrowding prevention plan in place at Union Station.

Metra has not provided any other information.

Earlier, a pedestrian was fatally hit by a Metra BNSF train around 8:30 a.m. near Berwyn.

