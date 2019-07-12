Man, 20, arrested for burglarizing vehicles in Naperville

Posted 4:08 PM, July 12, 2019, by , Updated at 04:46PM, July 12, 2019

(Photo courtesy of the Napervile Police Department)

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A 20-year-old was arrested for burglarizing vehicles in Naperville, according to suburban police.

Naperville police officers responded to the 4000 block of Chinaberry Lane for a burglary report early Friday morning. Officers located a vehicle and subjects matching the description provided to police.

After inspecting the man’s vehicle, items from several burglaries were found inside. Marcos DeNiro Aguirre, 20, was then arrested and charged with felony burglary and felony burglary to a motor vehicle.

A second suspect was arrested on a warrant, not related to the burglaries.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.

