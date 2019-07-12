For the latest weather updates, go to wgntv.com/weather.
Sunny, hot weekend ahead
-
Hot temps, mostly sunny throughout the week
-
Mostly sunny outlook for Saturday, but the rain is expected to return for Sunday
-
Hot, humid weekend approaches
-
Weekend heat wave approaches
-
Hot, humid temps; rain possible Sunday
-
-
Cloudy skies, scattered showers expected this weekend
-
Hot and humid weekend, chance of isolated storms Friday
-
Hot and muggy into the weekend, chance of isolated storms
-
Sunshine Saturday, storms Sunday morning, high 80s next week
-
Sun/cloud mix, scattered thunderstorms Saturday night
-
-
Hottest day of the year likely Wednesday, hot and humid this weekend
-
Cool end to the week, warmup through the weekend
-
Sunny Sunday, rain on the way later this week