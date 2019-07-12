Stop Cruelty to Migrant Children Act Introduced

Washington– Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois are co-sponsors of the Stop Cruelty to Migrant Children Act.

The legislation introduced today calls on the Trump Administration to reform how children are treated when they arrive at the border.

31 other Democratic Senators have signed on to the bill, including Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.

The bill also calls for an end to family separations, except in cases authorized by a court or child welfare agency, such as a suspected case of human trafficking.

Other requirements include setting minimum health and safety standards for children and families in Border Patrol Stations.

And ensuring children receive three meals a day that meet USDA nutrition standards.