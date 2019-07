× Reports of 2 fatalities after Elmhurst fire

ELMHURST, Ill. — Two people were reportedly killed after a fire at an Elmhurst home.

Fire officials were on the scene of a house fire on Willow Road in unincorporated Elmhurst Friday evening.

Calls came into 911 around 8:30 p.m. for reports of people trapped in the basement of the home.

The fire department has not confirmed how many people were killed or injured.

No further information was provided.