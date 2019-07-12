PHOTOS: Adorable sea lion pup makes public debut at Brookfield Zoo

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — A 1-month-old sea lion pup made his public debut Friday at Brookfield Zoo.

The California sea lion pup, Charger, was born on June 10. His mother, Josephine, led the way outside when the two were given access to their outdoor habitat together.

Charger can now be seen at Brookfield Zoo’s Pinniped Point exhibit. The pup will also continue to have access to his indoor area since he is still getting used to his surroundings.

Animal care staff said Charger now weighs about 40 pounds, nearly double his birth weight. Josephine’s milk is very rich and high in fat which helps Charger to grow steadily. He will continue to nurse for five to six months, and may continue for a year.

People that are interested in visiting Charger and Josephine can visit the Brookfield Zoo, 8400 31st St. Ticket prices can be found on their website.