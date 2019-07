Filmore

http://www.filmoremusic.com/

Event:

Windy City Smokeout

July 12-14, 2019

United Center

1901 W Madison St, Chicago, IL 60612

Windy City Smokeout runs from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, July 12; noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 13; and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 14.

Single day festival passes start at $40, tickets are available for purchase online and day-of tickets can be purchased at the door.

www.windycitysmokeout.com

*Filmore is performing at the seventh annual Windy City Smokeout festival on Friday, July 12th at 4pm.