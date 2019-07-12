× Man found shot dead in Chatham alley: police

CHICAGO — A man was found dead in an alley in the city’s Chatham neighborhood, according to police.

Police said they discovered a 31-year-old man unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the head and chest in an alley on the 0-100 block of E. 87th Street around 6 p.m. Friday. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told police someone fired shots at the man and then fled in a black sedan.

No one was taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.