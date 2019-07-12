Lunchbreak: Housemade Cured Salmon

Martial Noguier, Bistronomic Executive Chef and Owner
Bistronomic
840 N. Wabash Ave., Chicago
Recipe:
- 1 lb salmon filets that are boneless and skinless
- ½ cup sliced carrots
- ½ cup sliced onion
- 3 bay leaves
- ¼ cup of whole peppercorns
- ¼ cup of mustard seeds
- 2 cups diced cucumber
- 1 cup Lifeway Kefir Organic Skyr Natural Yogurt (can be purchased at your local grocery store)
- 2 tbs extra virgin olive oil
- 4 tsps of chopped fresh mint
- 3 tsps of Yuzu lemon juice
- 2 medium garlic cloves either pressed or minced
- ¼ tsp fine sea salt
- Pinch of Espelette pepper
Directions:
- Cure the salmon in salt (8 T) and sugar (8 T) and after three hours of being refrigerated, rinse the salmon in water.
- Cover the salmon in olive oil (2 t) with carrots, onions, bay leaves, whole peppercorns and mustard seeds.
- Cut the salmon in “batonnets” (small rectangles) and set to the side.
- For the Skyr Yogurt cucumber mixture preparation, first dice the cucumber. Then, mix with the Lifeway Kefyr Organic Natural Skyr Yogurt with the olive oil, mint, Yuzu juice, garlic, salt and Espelette pepper.
- Add in the diced cucumbers to the mix and stir.
- Plate the mixture and dress the Cured Salmon on top.
- Enjoy!